× Christmas Eve murder mystery leaves metro neighborhood on edge with suspects at large

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Police released the name of the victim in a Christmas Eve murder. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was shot dead in the street of a metro neighborhood and his killers are still out there.

Neighbors heard the gunshots and came outside to find Michael Lee Daniels lifeless in the street.

“I was playing games and my roommate was cooking a roast,” one neighbor said.

The night before Christmas turned into a nightmare before Christmas instead.

Kids in a neighborhood near Northwest 29th and McKinley were turning in for the night when they were greeted by the sound of gun shots.

“My niece was like Uncle Tuck did you hear that?” neighbor Tom Vogler said. “So I said yes and went and put my shoes on.”

Tom Vogler walked outside to see two strangers standing on his front lawn.

“They were in black hoodies, face masks, and gloves,” Vogler said. “I couldn’t tell if they were white, Hispanic, nothing.”

But what he could tell was that the two men in black saw him before they hopped in a dark colored SUV and took off.

That’s when Vogler heard a faint cry a few feet away.

“To see someone there laying lifeless is just traumatic,” Vogler said.

Michael Lee Daniels took his final breaths in the intersection.

Witnesses told police the first round of gunfire took Daniels to the ground before the men stood over him spraying the 62-year-old with even more bullets.

“I think he was pretty much gone by then,” Vogler said. “But it sounds like we are clueless about who the killers were.”

Police just as dumbfounded with no leads and no arrests.

“We do not have any suspects identified in this case,” MSgt. Gary Knight said.

Neighbors tell News 4 they don’t believe Daniels lived in the neighborhood. No body seemed to recognize him.

However, they did gather to honor his memory, creating a street side memorial hoping to soon solve the mystery murder on Christmas Eve.

“I have three kids and I am trying to protect them from stuff just like this,” Vogler said.

If you have any information relating to this case you are asked to call the OKC Police Homicide Tip Line at 405- 297-1200.