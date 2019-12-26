Devastating crash claims three lives in Logan County on Christmas

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A devastating crash in Logan County on Christmas Day has claimed three lives.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, emergency crews were called to an accident along Broadway and Simmons Rd., just north of Edmond.

Investigators say a 2004 Cadillac Deville crossed the center line on Broadway, hitting a 2019 Honda CR-V head-on.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, all of the people in the Honda CR-V were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 70-year-old Douglas Barnes, 83-year-old Madeleine Walker, and 54-year-old Suzanne Barnes.

The driver of the Cadillac Deville was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

 

