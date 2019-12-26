Edmond school including students with special needs in custom-designed production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - It's a story that would make the heart of any Grinch grow. Recently, teachers at Washington Irving Elementary School in Edmond put on a production of 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' starring children with health and developmental challenges. “They love the routine and they love the music. They love the movement, and we make magic happen up here," said Emily Boyett, a speech-language pathologist.

Robin Mills, a special education teacher, and her staff have poured their hearts and souls into the production.

"So we decided several years ago to make a moment for these parents to have, just something that was powerful and meaningful for them outside of all those other issues they have to deal with. This is just a great feel-good time," Mills said.

One of the most interesting features of the play is the custom-designed costumes that were designed by Ysabel Selanders, a teaching assistant.

“First, we cut the box out. Then we put the felt over it and use what we have on hand, and if not, we’re able to buy some tape. Tape it together. Lots of tape," Selanders said.

When the students take the stage in their costumes, their faces light up.

“They love it. It gives them confidence, it makes them part of their community, it makes them the star of the show," Mills said. “They have gifts that people just miss. We’re able to kinda highlight those and show them off to the world very proudly.”

Just Kids Pediatrics is proud to recognize Washington Irving Elementary School for its wonderful adaptation of the classic play.

"I think that this program is amazing. The way that they’ve adapted the costumes to the chairs and made this an all-inclusive presentation has blown me away. This is such an amazing program. I’m excited to see the final performance. I’m so moved by the team of ladies that I met here today," said Dr. Angela Yaffe, with Just Kids Pediatrics.

