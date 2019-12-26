Fetch-Fido-A-Flight to save 100 animals from overcrowded Oklahoma shelters

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 100 abandoned animals in Oklahoma will be getting a second chance at life halfway across the country.

On Saturday, Fetch-Fido-A-Flight will take approximately 108 dogs and cats from at-risk, overcrowded shelters in Oklahoma to no-kill shelters in Oregon, where adoptable pets are needed.

So far, the organization has flown 24 times and saved over 2,100 pets since its mission began in February of 2016.

The organization says that around 3 million pets are euthanized across the country each year.