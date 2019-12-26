Flourish: Legacy Parenting Center helping young families thrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) - An organization in Pottawatomie County is working to make sure young families have the necessary tools and skills to be successful.

As we wind down the year, we want to focus on the good.

Back in March, News 4 was at an awards ceremony where individuals and organizations were honored for their commitment to nurturing a community where everyone can flourish.

We were so moved by the award winners, we're spending the final days of this year sharing some of the short videos that highlight the incredible good that is being done in Oklahoma.

Legacy Parenting Center works with families from the time they get pregnant until the child is 5-years-old. While working with them, families have access to free parent education classes, and they also can earn points to purchase items from the Legacy Store.

Organizers say they pair families with a consistent mentor, and also partner with different agencies to help families as a whole.

The Flourish Awards for 2020 will be celebrated at the end of March next year. The focus of that ceremony will be on restorative justice, and those winners will be announced soon. For more information, you can visit flourishokc.com.