Mix-up at Midwest City Animal Welfare leaves woman without her cat for Christmas

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - An Oklahoma woman says she is devastated after what she says was a mix-up at a local animal shelter.

“He is just like my first baby, they're like children, you know?” said a crying Mykal Bowan.

Bowan adopted Chester when he was just 8-weeks-old. Since then, they have been inseparable.

“He is incredibly loving. He is such a lovable cat," she said.

Like many cats, Chester is curious and likes to wander.

“He stays in the street. He really does stay near the house. He doesn't go any farther," she said.

On Thanksgiving, he never came home.

Bowan gave him a few days before stopping by Midwest City Animal Welfare. When she visited the shelter, she says she gave them a detailed description of her lost friend and provided them with a few pictures.

“'Long hair, orange tabby cat markings. Has he been here?' She said, 'I am sorry, we don't have a cat matching that description right now,'" she said.

After her fourth trip to the shelter, she was given the devastating news. “I lost it. I just started crying.”

Chester, who was actually at the shelter the entire time, was adopted by another family a few days earlier.

“They just said that he had been there for the five-day stray hold and the first day that I came was day five of his stray hold. He wasn`t even adoptable yet when I came in. The next day, he was adoptable, and they immediately adopted him out.”

Midwest City is standing behind its decision to adopt Chester out, saying that its employees followed policy before adopting Chester to a new family.

As for Bowan, she says Chester was never a stray and the staff should have been upfront with her that Chester was at their facility the entire time.

“If I just open the front door one more time, he might be there. But he is just not.”

According to Bowan, animal welfare refused to reach out to Chester’s new family, once again citing policy.