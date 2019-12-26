MWCPD identify victim of Auto Zone fatal shooting; suspect still at large

Posted 1:16 pm, December 26, 2019, by

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police have identified the victim of a shooting at an auto parts store on December 20 as the investigation continues.

Officers were called to the Auto Zone on NE 23rd St. in Midwest City around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

According to authorities, two people were arguing in the parking lot when the suspect shot 43-year-old Tyrone Jones.

Jones was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect fired shots, took off on foot and then got into a truck and fled.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red Dodge pickup 4-door quad cab with tinted windows.

The driver-side front fender is black.

If you have any information on this case or can identify the suspect, call Midwest City Police immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.