Officials investigating after car crashes into Edmond church

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a car crashed into a local church early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash at the First Christian Church, located near Second and Boulevard in Edmond.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized the car had actually crashed into the side of the building.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.