× Oklahoma cyclist killed after being hit by two cars

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a cyclist has died after being hit by two cars on Christmas Day.

On Wednesday night, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a bicyclist near N.E. 23rd and Douglas Blvd.

Investigators say the victim was riding his bicycle along the roadway when he was hit by a car. The impact of the crash threw him into the path of another oncoming vehicle.

Police say both drivers stopped and cooperated with the officers’ investigation.

At this point, it is not clear if a lack of streetlights in the area played a role in the deadly crash.