Oklahoma man makes it home for Christmas after almost becoming stranded in Antarctica

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – While embarking on an amazing journey around the world, an Oklahoma man was almost forced to miss one of his favorite spots in the world; being home for Christmas.

Brent Doeksen spent three weeks in Antarctica as part of the Seven Summit Challenge, a challenge to climb to the highest point of every continent.

He told FOX 23 that everything was going as planned until it was time to board a flight to come home.

Doeksen says the group he was with became stranded at Union Glacier Camp after the Chilean government grounded the plane that was scheduled to pick them up.

Amazingly, a Russian cargo plane saved the day.

Doeksen returned home to Tulsa on Dec. 22.