Organization helping Oklahoma officer in need

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – While many police officers and first responders worked to make sure that Oklahomans stayed safe during the holidays, one local organization was looking out for an officer in need.

Earlier this year, Justin Dowell graduated from the police academy and joined the Tulsa Police Department.

After experiencing a loss in the family, Dowell and his wife received the news that they were having a baby boy.

Baby Jameson was born 26 weeks early and has been in the NICU since his birth on Oct. 18.

With medical bills piling up and a wife and three children to support, Dowell began doing anything he could to make ends meet.

He told FOX 23 that he was taking extra jobs, averaging 70 hours a week just to keep his family afloat. Any time that he wasn’t working was spent in the hospital with his newborn son.

After hearing his story, Blue Light Ministries decided to step in to help.

The group shopped for Dowell’s family, crafted a Christmas meal, and raised $1,500 for the family.

“It’s just a blessing and we’re overwhelmed by the support because we needed it. So we’re extremely thankful,” Dowell told KOKI.