Organizers hosting ‘First Day Walk’ at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people will be kicking off their New Year’s resolutions next week, city leaders are organizing an event to help you get started on the right track and enjoy the outdoors.

Greater Oklahoma City Parks & Trails Foundation is partnering with the National Park Service, Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation, Scissortail Park Foundation and REI Co-op for the ‘First Day Walk.’

The walk is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Scissortail Park.

Organizers say the ‘First Day Walk’ is a nationwide initiative that is meant to encourage others to get outdoors.

“The outdoors and nature play a crucial role in human health. What better way to start the new year than a walk in a park?” said Marsha Funk, Executive Director of Greater Oklahoma City Parks & Trails Foundation. “These organizations are constantly improving the quality of life through outdoor activities in Oklahoma City, and we’re excited to team up with them in celebration of the new year.”

The event is open to everyone, including children and dogs. However, dogs must be on a leash.