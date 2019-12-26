Police identify man shot to death in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was found shot to death in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the area of N.W. 29th and McKinley after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man’s body on the roadway. Officials say it appears that he was shot to death.

Neighbors near N.W. 29th and McKinley say they heard five to six gunshots, looked outside and saw a suspect shooting the ground. After the suspect left, they learned that he had actually been shooting a man.

The victim has since been identified as 62-year-old Michael Lee Daniels.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.