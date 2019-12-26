Study finds Oklahoma second most dangerous state for drivers during New Year’s

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to a study analyzing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, Oklahoma is the second most dangerous state to drive in on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

A pair of Wisconsin Personal Injury lawyers teamed up with Safer America to find out when and where the most fatal crashes occur during the New Year Holiday.

They added up the data from the fatal crashes across the country on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 2013 to 2018.

There were:

916 total fatal crashes

1,004 fatalities

341 fatal crashes involving drunk drivers

377 people killed in drunk driving crashes

In just 6 years of New Year’s celebrations.

In terms of total crashes, Texas (188), Florida (167) and California (154) had by far the highest number. However, these three states are also the states with the highest population. When looking at fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers, the safest and most dangerous states were much different.

The five states with the highest crash rates (most dangerous states) were:

Mississippi Oklahoma South Carolina Wyoming Texas

The five states with the lowest crash rates (safest states) were:

North Dakota Delaware Rhode Island Minnesota Vermont

According to the data, Oklahoma had 33 fatal crashes with 35 total fatalities.

Which means there were 1.32 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers.

Mississippi had 1.44 fatal crashes per 100k drivers, and the safest state, North Dakota had 0.18 crashes per 100k.