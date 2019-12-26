SW OKC dispensary target of thieves twice in 10 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Police are investigating after a Southwest Oklahoma City dispensary was the target of thieves not once, but twice in ten days.

“They cut the electricity to the entire building. So, our camera’s go out at about 5,” said Brittany Riggs, owner of Hempire Dispensary.

Riggs is on edge after a Christmas day break-in at Hempire. The burglars even cutting the power to the entire building.

“It’s sad because my husband and I worked long years to get all of this going,” Riggs said.

And just ten days before...

“He basically came in and put the gun to my employee’s head and got a little bit of cash out of the drawer. There wasn’t much in there,” Riggs said.

You can see on surveillance footage from December 14th, a man running into the store and behind the counter, waving a gun at an employee’s head. That employee has asked News 4 for his identity to be hidden.

“He loaded up about 10 jars. And each one of those jars, they were all full,” Riggs said.

Riggs estimated that loss to be around $20,000.

Thankfully the theft Christmas Cay wasn’t as substantial. Since the normally 24/7 business was closed for the holiday, the owners locked up or removed much of the products. Leaving the burglars to only get away with a PlayStation.

But now Riggs thinks it could be her own customer’s stealing from her.

“Because the first time they went straight to where everything was. He didn’t stop. He didn’t come in the door and look around. He’s been in here before,” Riggs said.

Riggs has filed a police report for both instances.

They now have plans to move out of the current location at SW 74th and Western. They are hoping to have more security for their product at the new place.