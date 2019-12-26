The state of OSU heading into the Texas Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Tex. (KFOR) - The state of Oklahoma State heading into their Texas Bowl showdown is healthy, finally.

Mike Gundy admitted that Hubbard became worn down after losing Spencer Sanders and Tylan Wallace. However, Gundy thinks Hubbard got enough rest heading into the game.

The Pokes will for sure be without Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel. He injured his knee in Bedlam but is expected back next year. Tre Sterling, OSU’s other starting safety, will also miss the first half after being ejected for targeting in Bedlam.

For the Cowboys though, Spencer Sanders returns after thumb surgery. He’s expected to split time with Dru Brown, but no official word on who will start.

Chuba Hubbard could be playing his final game for America’s Brightest Orange. He says he wants to finish the season strong before making a decision on his future.

The old Big 12 rivals will face off inside NRG Stadium for a Texas Bowl title at 5:45 p.m. Friday.