× Tinker Air Force Base wins award for Star-Spangled Salute

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular air and space show at Tinker Air Force Base has received top honors.

The Dick Schram Memorial Community Relations Award is given to a military base that exhibits traditional community relations as it considers the needs of its civilian neighbors but also sets new standards of excellence by including its community in the planning, execution, and rewards of the air show.

Earlier this month, Tinker Air Force Base was given the award by the International Council of Air Shows in Las Vegas for the Star-Spangled Salute Air and Space Show.

“Tinker’s Air show was a great example of the great partnership displayed with the Oklahoma community,” said Colonel Paul Filcek, 72nd Air Base Wing and installation commander. “This was the largest air show in Tinker’s history, with more than 285,000 spectators. This award represents the dedication, sacrifice, pride and professionalism of so many dedicated people from throughout Oklahoma.”

This year’s event honored the past, present, and future and included an innovative Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program to connect the event to local schools.

“Visitors to the air show have a significant impact to our local economy so the partnership we have is truly a win-win for our community,” said Midwest City Mayor Matthew Dukes. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the tremendous successful air shows at Tinker Air Force Base.”