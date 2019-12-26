“We have a great opportunity,” OU’s Jalen Hurts preparing for Peach Bowl against LSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Now that Christmas is behind us, Sooner fans have their sights set on the College Football Playoff Semifinal game.

In just a matter of days, OU's football team will kick off against LSU in the Peach Bowl.

OU quarterback Jalen Hurts has been in the spotlight his entire college career at Alabama and Oklahoma, and this is what he's been working toward the whole time.

"We set out things that we wanted to accomplish. There's no need to sit here and talk about what we want to do, we gotta go do it. And I think we've worked really hard all year. We've overcome a lot, we've learned a lot about ourselves as a team, grown together as one. We have a great opportunity to do something great and learn, and use all of those experiences to our advantage," Hurts said.

The Peach Bowl will kick off on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Atlanta.

The winning team will then advance to the National Championship game against the winner of the Ohio State and Clemson game.