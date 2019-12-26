Woman found with puzzling serious injury after driving off Oklahoma City road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Investigators in Oklahoma City are trying to figure out exactly what happened that left a woman seriously injured.

“The whole thing is really a mystery to us at this point,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, the mystery started unfolding

Police say someone called 911 after seeing a white car drive off the road near Wilshire Blvd. and Midwest Blvd.

The airbags deployed, and car parts were left behind as the driver crashed into a nearby fence.

When police arrived and started investigating, they found a woman behind the wheel with a shoulder injury.

Police believe she was either stabbed or shot.

“They don’t know if it was a stab wound or a gunshot wound. Most people don’t understand that those two can look very similar at times,” said MSgt. Knight.

When emergency crews found her, the victim either wouldn't or wasn't able to tell police what happened.

Police are now stumped about the moments that led up to this crash.

"She would not tell who did it, why they did it, where it happened … none of the particulars of how it happened,” said Knight.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Her name has not been released.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.