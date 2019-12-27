KFOR interactive radar

1-year-old child on life support after being shot in the head

Posted 5:22 pm, December 27, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Officials in Tulsa say a 1-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot in the face.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that the child was sitting in a car seat when a man fired a gun into the SUV on Thursday night.

After realizing the toddler was injured, the child’s mother rushed to a nearby urgent care. At that point, paramedics took the child to a nearby hospital.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Javontay Jones on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after the commission of a felony.

Investigators say Jones used to have a relationship with the child’s mother, but they are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.