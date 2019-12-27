1-year-old child on life support after being shot in the head

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Officials in Tulsa say a 1-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot in the face.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that the child was sitting in a car seat when a man fired a gun into the SUV on Thursday night.

After realizing the toddler was injured, the child’s mother rushed to a nearby urgent care. At that point, paramedics took the child to a nearby hospital.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Javontay Jones on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after the commission of a felony.

Investigators say Jones used to have a relationship with the child’s mother, but they are still investigating a motive for the shooting.