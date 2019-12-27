Canadian County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammer impersonating law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - The Canadian County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a phone scam where the culprits are impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The scammers claim to have a warrant for your arrest and demand $4,000 to be paid to clear it up. They use the name 'Scott Kendrick', but there's an actual Scott Kendrick at the Canadian County Sheriff's Office.

"They're impersonating me," he said. "They'll use social media, media reports, through the news media, things of that nature, to find somebody's name that's associated with the department, and they'll use that during the scam."

The sheriff's office says they've already gotten a few calls from people who've been targeted, so they took to Facebook to warn citizens.

"If you have a warrant or anything to that effect, you're going to get a phone call, you may get a phone call, but it's simply going to tell you, 'Hey, this is there, you need to take care of it.' Or somebody's going to be knocking on your door. They're not going to be asking for money over the phone," Kendrick said.

There was a similar case with a scammer impersonating someone from the agency about six months ago. Kendrick says it's difficult to track down who's responsible.

"These guys are pretty good about spoofing numbers, things like that. Once they do that, it's very hard to track them down. It can be done, it just takes time," he said.

Kendrick says scammers often prey on vulnerable populations like the elderly. He says if you do receive a scam call, it's best to ignore it.