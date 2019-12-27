City leaders celebrate opening of Britton Road to two-way traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) - It's been a long time coming, but Britton Road is now officially open for two-way traffic in The Village.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for quite a long time!” said Village City Manager Bruce Stone.

The mayor says the last time the road was redone was 50 years ago.

“It’s really been an ordeal," said Mayor Cathy Cummings. "It’s been a year-long project and honestly, it’s only gone a couple of weeks past the end date that it was supposed to."

The road was in pretty bad shape when it was shut down. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation teamed up with The Village to completely redo it.

“There was pothole after pothole after pothole, and we didn’t want to make it just a quick fix and asphalt it. We went down from the very bottom and worked our way up,” said Mayor Cummings.

The new road came with a $4 million price tag, but city officials say it was more than worth it.

“It’s such a big artery and main thoroughfare. 21,000 cars a day use this street,” said Stone.

It wasn't always the easiest venture. Workers had multiple setbacks including water main breaks and weather.

“Big projects have problems and delays and inconveniences and so we were expecting it, but we’re really happy that it’s over with,” said Stone.

Even though the road is now officially open, there are still some last-minute things to get done.

“The sidewalks are going to be coming along and kind of just finishing up loose ends,” said Mayor Cummings.

Those projects should be finished in the next couple of weeks.