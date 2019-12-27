Cowboy, Texas A&M fans head to Houston for Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR) – It’s almost kickoff time at NRG Stadium for the Texas Bowl where fans can see the OSU Cowboys take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

The stadium is going to be chalked full of orange and maroon since College Station is just 80 miles down the road and OSU has a huge alumni base here. And if the tailgate is any indication, this crowd is going to be rocking for the Texas Bowl.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News 4 encountered one fan who has been to 350 straight Texas A&M games.

For OSU, the Cowboys were having a blast.

We’ll see who has the most fun Friday night to take home the Texas Bowl title and an MVP award of a Cowboy hat!