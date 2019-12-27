× Driver arrested for crash that caused massive power outage in the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver has been arrested after police say he slammed his truck into a power pole, which knocked the electricity out for about 2,800 people on Thursday night.

On Thursday night, businesses and homes in the Paseo Arts District were pitch black following an accident near N.W. 30th and Miller.

Initially, nearby residents thought they heard thunder while others believed an explosion had occurred.

Instead, police say the driver of a white truck lost control and crashed into a power pole, which caused the power outage. The driver took off on foot but was arrested a few blocks away.