“Dru has been awesome,” Quarterback named a team captain ahead of Texas Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR) - As the Cowboys take the field, it will be a surprise to see who will be taking snaps in the pocket.

Spencer Sanders was expected to return for the Pokes after undergoing thumb surgery. He is expected to split time with Dru Brown, but there was no official word on who would be the starter for the Cowboys.

However, it was announced that the team had chosen Brown to be one of the captains for this game.

"Dru has been awesome. He's competed, he's studied tape, he's worked hard in a very, very difficult situation. For the team to have enough respect for him to vote him captain when he's really only played in a couple of games says a lot about him," said OSU head coach Mike Gundy.

Even though it hasn't been announced who will start in the Texas Bowl, Texas A&M says they have been preparing for both quarterbacks.

"We've been preparing for both. We watched film on both of the guys, they both are pretty good players. I know 3 can run it, he can sling it. They're both talented players," said Demani Richardson, Texas A&M safety.