KFOR interactive radar

EMBARK offering free streetcar, bus rides on New Year’s Eve

Posted 4:28 pm, December 27, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you plan to head to downtown Oklahoma City to celebrate the end of the year, you might decide to travel around the area for free.

EMBARK is offering free streetcar or bus rides on New Year’s Eve in hopes of keeping everyone safe during the holiday festivities.

The Oklahoma City streetcar will operate until 2 a.m. and buses will operate along their ordinary schedule.

Additionally, Zone 1 ADA Paratransit will be available for free on New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Day, the streetcar will operate its normal schedule but buses will operate on the weekend schedule.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.