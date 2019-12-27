EMBARK offering free streetcar, bus rides on New Year’s Eve

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you plan to head to downtown Oklahoma City to celebrate the end of the year, you might decide to travel around the area for free.

EMBARK is offering free streetcar or bus rides on New Year’s Eve in hopes of keeping everyone safe during the holiday festivities.

The Oklahoma City streetcar will operate until 2 a.m. and buses will operate along their ordinary schedule.

Additionally, Zone 1 ADA Paratransit will be available for free on New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Day, the streetcar will operate its normal schedule but buses will operate on the weekend schedule.