FBI seeking information on bank robbery suspect

December 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are seeking information on an armed robbery.

Around 12:55 p.m. on Friday, officials say a suspect went to the Arvest Bank, located in the 4600 block of S.E. 29th St., and demanded money from the employees at gunpoint.

Investigators say the suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old black man with a thin build, standing 6’2″ tall. He is said to have brown hair and brown eyes with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black rubber gloves, and a white surgical mask.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

