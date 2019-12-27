Flourish: ‘Mission Shawnee’ helping Oklahoma teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) - An organization that is helping local teachers is being recognized for its hard work.

As we wind down the year, we want to focus on the good.

Back in March, News 4 was at an awards ceremony where individuals and organizations were honored for their commitment to nurturing a community where everyone can flourish.

We were so moved by the award winners, we're spending the final days of this year sharing some of the short videos that highlight the incredible good that is being done in Oklahoma.

Mission Shawnee is working to make sure that Oklahoma teachers have as many resources as possible to help children thrive. The organization created an adoptive school initiative where organizations and businesses team up to help teachers and area schools.

Officials say teachers can request items that they would normally have to pay for out of their own pocket, which are then provided by the organization.

The Flourish Awards for 2020 will be celebrated at the end of March next year.

The focus of that ceremony will be on restorative justice, and those winners will be announced soon.

For more information, you can visit flourishokc.com.