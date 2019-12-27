Former OU star Rickey Dixon inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. (KFOR) - A former Oklahoma Sooner star was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month, and family members and Sooner fans are now able to enjoy a new exhibit in his honor.

Rickey Dixon started his college football career with the Sooners in 1984. He played in two National Championship games and was a key figure in Oklahoma's championship win in 1985.

Dixon was the first Sooner to win the Jim Thorpe Award and was an All-American in 1987.

After leaving OU, Dixon was the fifth overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft where he joined the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dixon is currently battling ALS, so several of his family members attended the induction ceremony.

"After everything he went through his career, it definitely means a lot to our family to just be here and have everybody recognize him throughout his career. Learning from guys who played with him like Rocket Ismail, he told me a few stories about him playing with the Oakland Raiders when they were there," said DiorJohnson, Dixon's nephew.