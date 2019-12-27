“He’s the leader of this football team to me,” LSU coach talks importance of Jalen Hurts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. (KFOR) - As the clock continues to count down toward kickoff between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, all eyes are on one OU superstar.

After losing the starting job at Alabama and transferring to Oklahoma, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been able to step into a new role and be a true leader of the Sooner squad.

"He's the leader of this football team to me. To me, it looks like he's the heart and soul of this football team. I have to commend him for going into a new situation and obviously winning it over," said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. "Knowing him and his character and what he's done, working with Coach Riley and those guys have a tremendous system, a tremendous program. He's very smart."

OU head coach Lincoln Riley says even though he followed in the footsteps of two Heisman-winning quarterbacks, he has never lost sight of who he is.

"I think his maturity has shown in that he hasn't tried to be those guys. He's been in big moments. He's been in big games, big scenarios and I don't feel like that was much of a factor with him, which as a coach that's exactly how you would hope that he would handle it. I think he's learned from them, certainly, studying the tapes and looking at different things that we have done. I think that's helped him but he's also added his own flavor to it. So I think he's handled it well," Riley said.