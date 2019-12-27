KFOR Sports Previews Peach Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Brian Brinkley and Nate Feken are in Atlanta to cover OU's football team in the Peach Bowl.

Oklahoma is making their fourth college football playoff over the last five years.

The Sooners have yet to win a semifinal game since the start of the playoff era.

OU will play their first game ever in the state of Georgia on Saturday, December 28.

Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts should prove to be a crucial part of the Sooners' efforts to win the game.

Hurts is the first quarterback ever to start for two different teams in the college football playoff.

For a further breakdown of the Peach Bowl watch the video above featuring Brinkley and Feken.