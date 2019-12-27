Lincoln Riley addresses concerns after OU wins several close calls throughout the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. (KFOR) - Although the Sooners are the underdogs when they matchup against the LSU Tigers in Saturday's Peach Bowl, OU head coach Lincoln Riley says he feels like his team belongs right where they are.

The fourth-ranked Sooners have never won in the Playoffs, but they are hoping to change all of that with their upcoming matchup with Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.

There have been a few rumblings about how the Sooners don't belong in the College Football Playoffs after winning several close calls during the regular season, but OU head coach Lincoln Riley says their hopes of a national championship are still alive and that is what matters.

"I don't think you're sitting here at the College Football Playoffs if your team hasn't gotten quite a bit better. I think we have. I think we've had different challenges throughout the year and we've been able to face most of them and come out on the good end, so that's been our goal from day one. When we found out that we were going to be in the playoff and play a really good LSU team was 'Let's play our very best' and I think we've done the work to get that done," Riley said.