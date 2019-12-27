Local micro sprint racer’s equipment stolen on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) - A local race car driver is now scrambling after his truck and trailer were stolen on Christmas. To make matters worse, the trailer contained tens of thousands of dollars in tools needed for his micro sprint car.

“We travel almost every weekend to go race in this thing. It had all of our parts, all of our tools in it. We need all of it for the racing,” said Kyle Thompson, micro sprint racer.

Thompson has been micro sprint racing for seven years now, but his next race is proving to be more difficult than he ever imagined.

“It just puts you in shock. You never think somebody’s going to steal from you, especially on Christmas Day,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s truck and trailer were stolen from his family’s used car lot while they were celebrating the holidays.

The thief or thieves found a way to start the truck without keys, then drove off the lot through a space in the back of the property where fencing is missing.

Thankfully, the trailer was recovered on Thursday, but the thief had already cleaned it out and left behind damage to the side and locks.

“It’s really sad. It really is. It’s a big piece of equipment. We always tried our hardest to keep it clean. Keep up with it and to keep everything spotless on it. And then to see it like this, it’s really heartbreaking,” Thompson said.

Thompson said earlier this month, a similar crime took place on the property where another truck was stolen overnight.

Now, he wonders if the thefts are connected.

“I do have the suspicion because that truck drove over the gate. And they actually drove over another gate to get out with it this time. So, it’s kind of the same scenario,” Thompson said.

For now, he still holds out hope that his parts and truck will be found.

“It’s really hard. It honestly sucks. We’d like our stuff back. Even if you just drop it off at our gate. We need those parts,” Thompson said.

The total loss of the parts and truck is around $30,000.

Thompson has filed a police report with the Spencer Police Department.

If the missing parts aren’t located before he heads to the Tulsa shootout this weekend, he’s going to have to borrow parts from other people in the racing community.