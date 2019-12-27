× Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man has been taken into custody following a shooting in Choctaw County.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, officials were called to the 2300 block of E. 2120 near Grant after a woman told dispatchers that she had been shot.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found Tiffany Fritz suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say she was flown to a Texas hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Fritz identified the gunman as Tarzell Tucker. Deputies located Tucker and arrested him on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.