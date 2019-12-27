Officials: 24% of ticket sales to Peach Bowl are to Louisiana residents

ATLANTA, Ga. (KFOR) – We all know that going to a bowl game isn’t cheap.

In fact, tickets for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl will set you back around $400.

Organizers say this is the highest average ticket price of the last five Peach Bowls. Despite the high price tag, officials say fans are purchasing tickets from seven countries and 46 states.

Almost a quarter of the ticket sales for the Peach Bowl are from people who live in Louisiana, while Georgia residents make up 17% of the sales. Officials say only 6% of tickets sold so far on StubHub are from Oklahoma.

The fans of the winning team should prepare to shell out even more money for a trip to the National Championship game.

The average ticket price for that game is $1,719, which is 5% higher than last year’s game. Ticket sales are 223% higher than a year ago at this time.