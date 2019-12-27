Oklahoma bank warning debit card customers about fraudulent activity

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma bank is warning customers to take a closer look at their accounts.

Officials with McClain Bank say they experienced a large amount of fraudulent debit card transactions since Thursday morning.

“As you may be aware, we experienced a large number of fraudulent debit card transactions beginning early this morning (12/26/19). You may have received an email, text or phone call from our Fraud Department. If you were not contacted, rest assured your card was not affected by this incident. If you were contacted, please visit our Main Bank in Purcell, the Norman Branch, or Noble Branch to have a new card issued as your current card has been deactivated. We are sorry for the inconvenience,” the bank posted.