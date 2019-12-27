× Oklahoma family shocked after headstone stolen from loved one’s grave

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) – A family is demanding answers after a headstone was stolen from a loved one’s grave.

James Frye made the discovery when he went to the cemetery in Hobart to visit his wife’s grave.

He tells KSWO that he was shocked by what he found when he went for a visit this holiday season.

“I can’t hardly walk because of my knees and I bet I walked half a mile to keep from blowing a gasket,” Frye said.

Family members say they won’t press charges against the vandal, but they just want the headstone brought back.

“It’s emotional. It’s hard. We miss her very much and I know she would be very upset too knowing someone would be this mean to do this,” said Denise York, Frye’s daughter.

A memorial fund has been set up for Ladonna Frye at Great Plains Banks across southwest Oklahoma in case the headstone isn’t returned.