× One taken to hospital following house fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person has been taken to the hospital following a house fire on the city’s southwest side.

On Friday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 90th and May Ave.

Initial reports indicate that the blaze quickly became a two-alarm fire, and that one person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

At this point, fire crews have not determined the exact cause of the blaze.