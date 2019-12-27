× Organizers: 20,000 people expected to ring in New Year at downtown celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City is getting ready to ring in the New Year.

Nearly 20,000 people are expected to celebrate the start of 2020 in downtown Oklahoma City in just a matter of days.

“We have nine performing artists, bands, comedians, one illusionist is coming, OKC Improv will be there. We keep it hip and fresh with the acts we employ every year,” said Leah Roper, co-chair of Opening Night 2020.

Organizers say you can expect to see plenty of fireworks when the clock strikes midnight.