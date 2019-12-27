OSU missing key players in the secondary due to injuries, penalties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR) - As the Oklahoma State Cowboys were warming up for the Texas Bowl, a few new faces were preparing for their first major playing time with the team.

It was announced that the Cowboys would be without safety Kolby Harvell-Peel after he injured his knee during the Bedlam game. Also, Tre Sterling, OSU's other starting safety, will be forced to miss the first half of the Texas Bowl after receiving a targeting call during the Bedlam game.

On a positive note, former Carl Albert star Jason Taylor II will get his first start tonight for the Cowboys.

Despite the missing players, OSU head coach Mike Gundy says he expects all of his players to be ready for the big game.

"They'll be fine. Obviously, if you had Kolby or if you had Tre, it would be a little better. But as I said earlier, based on the injuries we've had, other players step up to make plays. So they've practiced throughout the year. The guys will step in and play. We've practiced the last three weeks and we expect them to line up to play hard to compete," said OSU head coach Mike Gundy.

"Those guys that are coming in, they're gonna be ready to go," said Amen Ogbongbemiga, OSU linebacker.