OSU star Chuba Hubbard undecided about NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR) - In a matter of hours, Oklahoma State's football season will come to an end with the finish of the Texas Bowl in Houston.

When the final seconds tick off the clock, many Cowboy fans may still be wondering if a superstar will be returning to the team next season.

OSU runningback Chuba Hubbard says he is still undecided on whether or not he will forgo his final season in a Cowboy uniform to head to the NFL draft.

"There's a million things that factor into that decision. Obviously, I've worked my whole life, you know, for this next step. Now that it's here, you know obviously, I'm factoring in everything. I don't want to rush it, taking my time, go over every resource I can. Like I said, I'm just taking it day by day, and try to focus on this game and then after that, I'll figure it all out," Hubbard said.

While many NFL prospects decide to skip out on their team's bowl game to prevent an injury, Hubbard is planning to play in the Texas Bowl.

"That's a personal matter for him and it's different for every young man that we've had over the 10 or 12 years that had an opportunity that he has at this point. For us, we're excited, we're thrilled. I'm glad that he made the decision that he's made and I know our team is excited. The fans and the bowl, the bowl's excited about him playing," OSU head coach Mike Gundy said.

This season, Hubbard ran for 1,936 yards and has scored 21 touchdowns.

The Canadian currently has the sixth-best single-season rushing total in Big 12 Conference history, even before the bowl game kicks off Friday evening.