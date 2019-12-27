Texas A&M take the lead in the fourth with OSU in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR) – In what was expected to be a battle between two former Big 12 foes, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M didn’t disappoint.

On just the second play of the game, the Pokes were able to force a Texas A&M turnover. Although the Cowboys weren’t able to capitalize on the possession, it set the tone for how hard the game would be for the teams.

On the Cowboys’ second possession of the game, the Pokes took to the ground to gain some yardage. On Chuba Hubbard’s first run of the game, he earned five yards. The very next play, Hubbard ran for 27 yards, which marked OSU’s first first-down of the game.

After several run plays, OSU quarterback Dru Brown decided to mix it up by throwing a pass to wide receiver Braydon Johnson. Two defenders collided on the play, which gave Johnson enough room to run into the endzone. OSU took a 7-0 lead with almost eight minutes left in the first quarter.

When the Aggies couldn’t capitalize after marching into OSU territory, Oklahoma State got the ball back. OSU quarterback Dru Brown threw a 57-yard pass to Braydon Johnson, which moved the ball to the 10-yard line. On the next play, OSU quarterback Dru Brown kept the ball and ran it into the endzone for the touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0 with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.

To kick off the second quarter, the Aggies were able to march their way down the field and into OSU territory for the third time. However, just as it looked as though they were going to get on the board, the OSU defense came up with a turnover. After reaching the five-yard line, a botched exchange of the ball led to the second turnover of the game with OSU’s Amen Ogbongbemiga coming up with the football.

After a few overthrown passes, the Texas A&M defense came alive and stopped OSU from moving the ball. OSU punter Tom Hutton kicked the ball off of his left foot and the ball only went 17 yards, putting the Aggies at the 22-yard line.

Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond was able to run the ball to the two-yard line. After multiple attempts, Isaiah Spiller crossed the goal line for Texas A&M’s first score, cutting OSU’s lead to 7.

For the first time in the game, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders came into the game to get a first down for the Cowboys on a short run. After the play was over, Sanders could be seen shaking his hand where his thumb is still wrapped.

After a holding call gave the Cowboys a first down, Hubbard was able to run for 16 yards, bringing his total yardage to 2,014 this season. That run meant Hubbard has become the 32nd player in FBS history to run for 2,000 yards in a single season.

At the end of the first half, the Cowboys went to the locker room with a 14-7 lead.

In the second half, it appeared as though Texas A&M was going to have to punt following a sack, but an offsides penalty gave the Aggies new life. On the next play, A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw a pass to Jalen Wydermyer. A few short plays later, Texas A&M tied the game at 14 with a touchdown pass to Jhamon Ausbon.

Texas A&M took the lead in the fourth quarter with a 67-yard run by quarterback Kellen Mond. With more than 10 minutes left to play, A&M led 21-14.