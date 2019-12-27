OU quarterback Jalen Hurts hoping to keep Atlanta winning streak alive in Peach Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. (KFOR) - Although the LSU Tigers are expected to dominate the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, one Sooner player has a winning streak that he is hoping to keep alive with the upcoming College Football Playoff Semifinal.

During his college football career, OU quarterback Jalen Hurt is 5-0 while playing a game in the city of Atlanta.

He says that he is determined to finish his career strong and hopes to lead his team to a National Championship.

"I think we've been kinda consistent in our growth. This has been a team that hasn't been satisfied ever, has always been starving for more, hungry for more. Always kinda trying to demand excellence out of ourselves and play our best football, so I say after every game that we've had some type of reflection on ourselves as far as taking another step as a team," Hurts said.

In addition to becoming a star player on OU's football team, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says he remembers exactly what Hurts was able to do against his squad during his time at Alabama.

"I'm so proud of him. I got to know him going to the awards banquet and stuff like that and, obviously, I know his history. Played against him twice and we still ain't stopped him. And he made some big plays. We talked about him this morning, the 10-0 game. It's 0-0 going into the fourth quarter and he makes two tremendous plays to win the game. Know his character, his grit, his determination. Meeting his mom and dad, getting to know a little bit about him and the way he fought, I couldn't be more proud of the guy to be honest with you," said Orgeron.

The Peach Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday.