Pipe crashes through Oklahoma City driver’s windshield

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A driver says he is counting his lucky stars after a close call along I-44 in Oklahoma City on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, Phillip Woolf says a truck passed his pickup and suddenly a pipe came crashing through his windshield.

"It happened so fast I couldn't really tell what happened but it would really wake you up," Woolf said.

The pipe barely missed him and sent glass flying through his vehicle.

"I think I'm lucky," he told News 4.

Woolf says the driver of the other truck didn't stop. At this point, it is unclear if the other driver even knew that the pipe hit Woolf's windshield.

However, he says he did make a police report and he got the name of the company on that truck.