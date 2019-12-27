× Police: Driver who caused massive power outage may have been under the influence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a crash that left thousands of Oklahoma City residents in the dark on Thursday night.

Investigators say Isaias Santillan is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a power pole near N.W. 30th and Miller. The crash caused about 2,800 residents in the Paseo Arts District to lose electricity for hours.

After the crash, Santillan ran from the scene.

However, police say they caught him a few blocks away after receiving a tip from the suspect’s relative.