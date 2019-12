OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may know something about a violent threat.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said several items were stolen from a convenience store near Wilshire and Lyrewood Ln.

When a clerk at the store confronted the alleged suspect, the man reportedly threatened to shoot the clerk.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.