Silver alert issued for missing 79-year-old

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered elderly man.

Eugene Lothes, 79, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Friday near Northwest 23rd Street and North Council Road. He was wearing a stocking cap, blue fleece jacket, grey sweatpants and no shoes.

Lothes has a “proven medical or physical disability” and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

He could be driving a silver 2001 Saturn Ion with an Oklahoma license plate BXZ560. The vehicle has a blue Colorado School of Mines Alumni plate frame.

Please contact authorities if you see Lothes or know of his whereabouts.