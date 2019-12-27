Two classic Fords stolen from Oklahoma City police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– Authorities are searching for two classic cars that were stolen from a unit belonging to an Oklahoma City police officer.

Mandi Ritchie says when opening the door to the warehouse near 104th and Triple X Rd., you would usually see a 1931 Ford coupe and then a 1929 pickup truck.

However, that is not what the family saw when they pulled up to the scene on Christmas Eve. Instead, they found the warehouse door wide open and the two classic cars were gone.

“They had to really work to get these two vehicles out," Ritchie said.

The family says the crooks must have broken in through the back door in order to reach the vehicles.

“They kicked it in and broke in, you can see where the frame is all broken," Ritchie said.

Somehow, the thieves smuggled the cars out of the warehouse and onto a trailer.

“They brought things with them. Car dollies or some sort of jack or something to help move all these vehicles.”

The cars were only worth about $10,000 because they were in disrepair.

“I mean, they don't run. They had flat tires, they are a rust bucket.”

However, they had sentimental value to the owners.

“The '29 pickup truck was more of a sentimental value for a good friend of ours. It was his dad's, who gave it to him when he was a young boy. He had it for years.”

The family is now turning to social media to share what happened, in hopes someone will recognize the classic cars.

“The 1931 Five Door Coupe was his dream car since he was a little boy. Its got some markings on it that if he saw it, he would know for sure that is his car.”

The thieves didn't stop at the two cars. They even took off with some Christmas presents the family was storing there for Christmas morning.