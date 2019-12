× Two taken into custody following short chase, crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are in custody after crashing their car through a fence during a police chase.

Officials say it all started as a routine traffic stop near Britton and Robinson on Friday evening.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a short chase, which ended when the car crashed through a fence.

Investigators say four people were inside the vehicle, but two managed to get away.