Watch Road to the Championship: Fresh off their fifth straight Big 12 title, the Sooners must get past LSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - With the Peach Bowl upon us, Oklahoma looks to advance to the national championship for the first time since 2008 as they face off with LSU.

How did the Sooners get to this point? Dylan Buckingham has a recap of OU's season, which saw the Sooners win their fifth straight Big 12 Championship.

Brian Brinkley takes a look back at the few, but massive showdowns between Oklahoma and LSU in the 150 years of college football.

Plus, Nate Feken chats with Sooner legend Brian Bosworth to get his thoughts on the Sooners and what life has been like after leaving the Sooner State.

And the KFOR Sports Department gives their predictions on the contest in "Road to the Championship!"